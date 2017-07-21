Police investigate truck fire in LaSalle

Montreal police are investigating what is being described as a criminal fire in LaSalle.

Police were called at 2 a.m. Friday to reports of a truck on fire behind a building on Quinlan Street, near Jean-Milot Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson, Manuel Couture, the fire started at the back of the truck before spreading to some wooden pallets nearby and eventually reaching the adjoining building.

Damage to the truck and building was “considerable,” Couture said.

The building was also damaged, but is still structurally sound, according to Couture.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

There have been no arrests.