Recreational activity on Okanagan river becoming clean-up burden

It’s safe to say no one likes to see litter. But in the north Okanagan town of Enderby, the litter problem is washing up on the banks of the Shuswap River.

For decades, there has been a dispute between people with motorized boats and people who don’t use motors on their watercraft.

A special committee couldn’t solve that dispute but it did submit a report on the growing problem with garbage.

The report cites habitat damage, alcohol-fueled disturbances, trespassing on private property and garbage on the riverbanks.

Locals would like to see visitors enjoy their experience but have more respect.

“You’re coming to our river and we want you to leave it as it is,” Enderby Mayor Greg McCune said. “Just come and enjoy but don’t litter. Don’t abuse it.”

