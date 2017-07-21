2 people taken to hospital after crash in south Edmonton

Two people were taken to hospital Thursday night after a serious crash involving a van and an ETS bus.

The crash happened on 28 Avenue, just west of 66 Street NW.

Police said a van was heading east on 28 Avenue when it lost control and struck an ETS bus. The bus then hit another ETS bus, police said.

Fire crews were called to the scene to pull the driver and a passenger out of the van.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger suffered serious injuries.

28 Avenue was closed to traffic between 66 Street and Lakewood Road.

Police said they are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.