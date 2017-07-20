Crime
July 20, 2017 11:49 pm

Police investigate serious stabbing in central Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Connaught neighbourhood Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Loren Andreae, Global News
A A

One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in central Calgary on Thursday.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the Connaught neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Police said a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tape cordoned off a roadway as officers conducted their investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s not known if any suspects were taken into custody.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
Connaught
Connaught police presence
Connaught stabbing
Life-threatening stabbing
Serious stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News