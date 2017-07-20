Police investigate serious stabbing in central Calgary
A A
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in central Calgary on Thursday.
A heavy police presence could be seen in the Connaught neighbourhood on Thursday night.
Police said a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tape cordoned off a roadway as officers conducted their investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
It’s not known if any suspects were taken into custody.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.