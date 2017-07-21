Ticats remain winless after heartbreaking loss vs. Edmonton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are still searching for their first win of the 2017 CFL season after a gut-wrenching defeat Thursday night.

Mike Reilly threw three touchdowns, including the game winner with 23 seconds to play, as the Edmonton Eskimos rallied from a 12 point deficit in the second half to beat Hamilton 31-28 at Tim Hortons Field.

Reilly’s game winning toss landed in the hands of receiver Vidal Hazelton for a 15 yard major. Reilly went 27-37, for 350 yards while Hamilton’s Zach Collaros completed 22 of 36 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Hamilton’s last gasp ended when Edmonton’s Kenneth Ladler intercepted Collaros in the dying seconds of the game.

Ticats running back Ross Sheuerman ran the ball effectively in the first half but was little used in the second half, and ended the game with 10 carries for 68 yards.

The win boosted the Esks’ record to 4-0, good for first place in the West Division. Edmonton is the only remaining undefeated team in the CFL.

Hamilton is now 0-4, the league’s only winless team, and still in last in the East Division.

The last time the Cats started the season 0-4 was in 2007 when Eskimos head coach Jason Maas was the Ticats’ quarterback.

Bryant Mitchell, Travon Van and Cory Watson also scored touchdowns for Edmonton.

Luke Tasker and Geoff Hughes scored for Hamilton, who next play July 29 in Calgary.