Crime
July 20, 2017 8:07 pm

Crown stays charge against former organizer on Jason Kenney leadership campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alan Hallman on Global Calgary's Saturday Morning News in 2013.

Global News
A A

The Crown has stayed an assault charge against a former organizer on Jason Kenney‘s campaign for the leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives.

Alan Hallman was charged last March following an altercation at the PC convention in Calgary.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Suspended PC campaign manager Alan Hallman charged with assault

The case had been scheduled to go to trial next month, but Hallman’s lawyer says the Crown stayed the charge at a court appearance on Thursday.

Dale Fedorchuk says Hallman had been offered an alternative measures settlement, but it would have involved an admission of guilt.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney spent nearly $1.5M on Alberta PC leadership race

The lawyer says there were plenty of witnesses ready to testify that Hallman was acting in self-defence.

Fedorchuk says Hallman feels exonerated.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alan Hallman
Alan Hallman assault charge
Alan Hallman assault charge dropped
Alan Hallman assault charge stayed
Alberta PC leadership race
Alberta PCs
Alberta politics
Alberta Progressive Conservatives
Jason Kenney

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News