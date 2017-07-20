Crown stays charge against former organizer on Jason Kenney leadership campaign
The Crown has stayed an assault charge against a former organizer on Jason Kenney‘s campaign for the leadership of Alberta’s Progressive Conservatives.
Alan Hallman was charged last March following an altercation at the PC convention in Calgary.
The case had been scheduled to go to trial next month, but Hallman’s lawyer says the Crown stayed the charge at a court appearance on Thursday.
Dale Fedorchuk says Hallman had been offered an alternative measures settlement, but it would have involved an admission of guilt.
The lawyer says there were plenty of witnesses ready to testify that Hallman was acting in self-defence.
Fedorchuk says Hallman feels exonerated.
