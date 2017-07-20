Toronto road closures this weekend: Triathlon closes section of DVP, Gardiner on Sunday

Commuters trying to get around Toronto this weekend will be faced with avoiding a triathalon that will see sections of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway closed, as well as a partial TTC subway closure on Line 2, and several other road closures for scheduled events.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway closures on Sunday

The City of Toronto has scheduled partial closures of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway on Sunday to allow for the Toronto Triathalon Festival to get underway.

All lanes on the northbound DVP will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue East from 2 a.m. to noon. As well, all eastbound lanes of the Gardiner expressway from Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway will be closed during the same time period.

The southbound DVP and westbound Gardiner Expressway will remain open and unaffected during the event.

Additionally, the eastbound curb lane of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the course maps, click here.

Triathletes of all capabilities will be taking part in the event, in celebration of “human endurance and tenacity,” as stated on the website.

Over 1,200 athletes took part in the triathlon last year.

Portion of Line 2 subway closed (Saturday and Sunday)

There will be a TTC subway closure on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

The City of Toronto will be carrying out work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will be running between the stations during the closure and Wheel-Trans buses will operate upon request.

Additionally, Bay Station will be closed both weekend days and Sherbourne Station will be closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for the sale of fares.

Drivers looking at parking on the route will be temporarily restricted, the TTC said.

Vehicles will be blocked from parking on Erindale Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Ellerbeck Street, as well as on Playter Boulevard between Hurndale and Danforth avenues from 3:30 a.m. Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

Festival of South Asia (Saturday and Sunday)

The 15th annual TD Festival of South Asia will take place on Gerrard Street East between Glenside and Coxwell avenues starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday and ending at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

As a result, the roadway will be closed between that section from 8 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. on Monday to allow for preparations and takedown of the event.

Live music and dancing performances will be part of the cultural celebration, organized by Gerrard India Bazaar.

There will be a couple of TTC streetcar restrictions as a result of the festival, affecting the 506 Carlton and 306 Carlton routes. Toronto police said TTC vehicles will only be able to pass through the closed section from 11 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.

Those looking to get to the event are encouraged to take the TTC’s 22 Coxwell from Coxwell Station to Lower Gerrard Street East and then walk west.

It will take place regardless of weather conditions.

Junior Carnival Parade and Festival (Saturday)

A Junior Carnival and Family Day will take place in Scarborough on Saturday, making way for an annual parade that encourages children to celebrate Carribbean culture with their community.

It gets underway at Neilson Park, near Neilson Road and Finch Avenue East, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will start at the Malvern Community Recreation Centre, near Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue, then will proceed westbound on McLevin Avenue, northbound on Neilson Road to eastbound Neilson Park Drive and into the park.

As a result, Toronto police have closed McLevin Avenue, from Sewells to Neilson roads, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Neilson Road, from McLevin to Finch avenues, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A number of TTC routes are affected during the closure, including 39A Finch East, 132 Milner, and 133 Neilson routes.

Those looking to get to the event by public transit can take

Motorists can expect delays in the area.

The Oss Fest (Saturday)

The second annual Oss Fest gets underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, which includes a street festival and bike race.

A section of Ossington Avenue will be transformed to include shopping, dancing, live music, patios, eating, drinking and “being merry,” according to the festival website.

A full road closure will go on Ossington Avenue between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West from 6 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

As well, there will be partial road closures on Halton Street between Givins Street and Ossington Avenue, on Givins Street from Halton to Rebecca streets, and on Rebecca Street between Givins Street and Ossington Avenue.

Toronto police said the festival will end 11 p.m. on Saturday, but the closure on Ossington Avenue is needed until 3 a.m. on Sunday to allow for the event takedown.

Some TTC service will be affected, including the 63 Ossington and 363 Ossington routes.

Motorists in the area should consider alternate routes or methods of transportation during the event.

Those looking to get to the event by public transit can take the 501 Queen from Osgoode Station to Ossington Avenue and walk north, or start at Ossington Station and take the 63 Ossington southbound to Dundas Street West and walk south on Ossington Avenue.

It takes place regardless of weather conditions.

Big on Bloor Festival

The Big on Bloor Festival takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

The summer event takes place between a car-free section of Bloor Street West between Dufferin and Lansdowne streets to celebrate local arts, culture and community. In the past, it has drawn up to 100,000 people, according to the website.

Service on the TTC’s 300 Bloor-Danforth line will be affected during the event.

Other events this weekend:

The closing ceremony for the North American Indigenous Games will get underway Saturday at the Aviva Centre. The TTC’s 35B Jane route will be affected from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.