Boaters rejoice in north Okanagan

With water levels in Okanagan lakes receding, more boat launches are opening up, this time in the north Okanagan.

After being closed for more than two months, the boat launch at Vernon’s Paddlewheel Park is set to open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The high water levels forced the Regional District of North Okanagan to close the boat launch back on May 18.

The District of Coldstream is also opening the Kalavista boat launch effective Friday.

Boaters are being reminded to avoid creating wakes to minimize damage to the shoreline and infrastructure from wave action.

Debris floating in the lake is also posing a safety concern.