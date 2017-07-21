The Kents from Lindsay hit the stage at Musicfest

The weather held up for Peterborough Musicfest on Wednesday night and the entertainment was local.

A Lindsay-based band called The Kents hit the stage, together with the Stephen Stanley Band.

The Kents started out as four young men working together on high school project.

“We’re pretty excited. We’re just from down the road in Lindsay,” said lead singer, Warren Frank. “So to play this show that we’ve seen before and we’ve heard tons, it’s great to be here and be a part of this. You know, it’s a little extra special for us.”

WATCH HERE: Indie-pop obsessed musicians ‘The Kents’ perform The Morning Show

And many who came to watch were quite excited. Some guests personally know the band.

“I’m a big fan of the Kents, as well as a friend,” said concert guest, Mike Landry. “I’ve known them for a long time. They’re a great act. Great guys. They always have a great live sound and the fact that they’re able to play at Del Crary Park is a great accomplishment for them.”

Organizers from Musicfest say they have seen good-sized crowds at the concert this year. Twice this summer, the park has seen 15,000 people.

The next concert is on Saturday, July 21st where Absolute Journey will be playing and then on Wednesday, July 25, Home Free will be playing.

For full concert schedule of Peterborough Musicfest visit their website here.