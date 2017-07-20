37-year-old man charged with aggravated assault of Maple Ridge man

A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a Maple Ridge man before stealing his truck on July 14.

Officers were called to a rural property in the 11000-block of 284 Street after a resident was found badly beaten. The victim was taken to hospital with significant, life-threatening injuries.

A few days later on July 16, Surrey RCMP found the victim’s stolen pickup truck on fire in the area of 176th Street near 32nd Avenue at 6:30 p.m. After arriving, police were told a man was seen pushing a wheelbarrow full of things taken from the burning vehicle.

Nathan Frank Laudrum was arrested and later charged with aggravated assault, robbery, arson and four separate counts of possession of stolen property related to crimes in both Maple Ridge and Surrey.

Laudrum appeared in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on Thursday and will remain in custody.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has now taken over the investigation.