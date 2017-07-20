Husky oil spill cleanup in North Saskatchewan River expected to be complete in August

The province says cleanup from last year’s Husky oil spill in the North Saskatchewan River is expected to be complete by the end of August.

Cleanup efforts on the river resumed in the spring after the ice thawed.

Surveys had discovered an additional 6.5 kilometres of shoreline had minor impacts from the spill that were not detected the previous year.

“During the initial cleanup they addressed or identified all of the impacted areas,” Wes Kotyk, Ministry of Environment assistant deputy minister, said.

“This year was to look to see if there potentially was some that was missed, or sometimes due to the fluctuation of the river and resettling of material it may have resettled on locations.”

“There was 6.5 kilometres, but they were discontinuous. Some was very isolated, small items that needed to be cleaned up, some vegetation impacts, but they were spotty through the whole 627 kilometres that was surveyed.”

The province says they are continuing to monitor the impacts on fish and wildlife in the area, but says there has been no sign of long-term health risks.