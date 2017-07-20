Crime
July 20, 2017

18-year-old charged in fatal hit and run

Police were called to the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street on July 18 after an Ontario man was fatally hit by a truck that fled the scene.

Regina police have charged a man after a fatal hit and run in Regina earlier this week.

An abandoned truck was located nearby and seized by police, and it was also determined to be the vehicle used in the incident.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday and found property belonging to the victim on the 18-year-old.

Thomas Richard Nahbexie is facing numerous charges including failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death and theft of a motor vehicle.

Nahbexie will make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

