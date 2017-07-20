Okanagan park users urged to be extra careful

With tinder dry conditions, the “Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park” is reminding the public that smoking is banned in provincial parks.

Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is located in West Kelowna.

The importance of complying with this ban should be obvious as we see and hear of the tragedies happening in many areas of British Columbia,” Friends of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park President Harold Sellers said. “We do not want a devastating forest fire here, or anywhere.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service recently put a campfire ban in place for the Kamloops Fire District, which includes the Okanagan.

With campfire bans also come smoking bans.

“Kal Park volunteers have conducted sweeps of the trails between the Twin Bays parking lot and the point,” Sellers said. “Despite the trails being cleared of cigarette butts only 10 days ago, another 101 butts where picked up on the same trails on a single day this week.”

The smoking ban will remain in place until the B.C. Wildfire Service rescinds the campfire prohibition.