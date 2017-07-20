Canada
July 20, 2017 5:22 pm

Mordecai Richler gazebo cleanup underway

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

Montreal city workers cleaning up the Mordecai Richler Gazebo. Thursday July 20, 2017.

The Mordecai Richler gazebo is getting a “forced” makeover of sorts.

Montreal city workers were scrubbing graffiti off the metal structure and the wood with a pressure hose and brushes Thursday afternoon.

This, after a group of young people defaced it last weekend.

The group was captured on video partying it up in the gazebo and drawing on the structure with permanent ink.

Graffiti at the Mordecai Richler Gazebo.

Global News/Marc Latendresse

The city of Montreal says the floors need to be sanded before they are painted again.

The metal structure will also get a fresh coat of paint.

The gazebo was inaugurated last summer at the foot of the Mont-Royal to honour Montreal writer Mordecai Richler.

It took five years and over $725,000 to complete.

