Mordecai Richler gazebo cleanup underway

The Mordecai Richler gazebo is getting a “forced” makeover of sorts.

Montreal city workers were scrubbing graffiti off the metal structure and the wood with a pressure hose and brushes Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Repairs to defaced Mordecai Richler Gazebo to take several days

This, after a group of young people defaced it last weekend.

The group was captured on video partying it up in the gazebo and drawing on the structure with permanent ink.

The city of Montreal says the floors need to be sanded before they are painted again.

READ MORE: Mordecai Richler gazebo in Montreal finally opens to the public

The metal structure will also get a fresh coat of paint.

The gazebo was inaugurated last summer at the foot of the Mont-Royal to honour Montreal writer Mordecai Richler.

It took five years and over $725,000 to complete.