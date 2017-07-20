Crime
Man allegedly injured while in Edmonton police custody; ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the province’s police watchdog, is investigating after a man allegedly broke his arm while in police custody.

At around 11:15 p.m. on April 12, Edmonton police saw two men jaywalking across Whyte Avenue between 105 and 106 Streets.

The officers noticed signs of impairment. A 27-year-old was given a ticket for jaywalking and was arrested for public intoxication.

The man was handcuffed, placed into a police van and later released from the scene.

On May 26, Edmonton police received notice through the man’s legal counsel that he had allegedly sustained serious injury, including a broken arm, while in contact with police.

ASIRT was alerted and began an investigation on June 13.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

