Toronto under flood warning with some area roads reopening after flooding

Heavy rainfall in Toronto Thursday afternoon caused some localized flooding and shut down a number of area roads.

The city was under a special weather statement, followed by a rainfall warning by Environment Canada earlier in the day. Both statements ended just after noon.

Don River gauge at Todmorden – levels dropping/flow rates decreasing – no additional flooding today with dry weather expected #onstorm pic.twitter.com/W7rgZrEvUN — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 20, 2017

TRCA has upgraded to a #FloodWarning – in particular areas along Don River and Black Creek. Details: https://t.co/4mJdK0yz7K #onstorm pic.twitter.com/pZcZlB97XC — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) July 20, 2017

Flood warning in effect

Around 12:15 p.m., the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a flood watch for the potential of flooding near rivers and streams. Before 3 p.m., it was upgraded to a flood warning.

According to the statement, the Greater Toronto Area had already received 20 to 40 mm of rain from the fast moving weather system. An extra 20 mm of rainfall was possible as the system tapered off throughout the afternoon.

“Due to high soil moisture content in the region and the forecasted rainfall amount, all rivers within the GTA will be experiencing higher flows and water levels, resulting in hazardous conditions,” the TCRA said.

Toronto Police are receiving many calls for roadways flooding~If you encounter high water do NOT drive/walk/bike #GO1302210 #FloodWatch ^sm — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2017

Road closures

Toronto police were notifying drivers of road closures caused by flooding on their Twitter account.

At 12:15 p.m., one lane of the southbound Don Valley Parkway was closed at Don Mills Road.

At 3:15 p.m., one southbound lane on the Bayview Extension and northbound ramp to Bayview Avenue was shut down due to flooding. The ramp reopened at 4:40 p.m. and the

At 3:20 p.m., the Don Valley Parkway northbound off ramp to Bayview Avenue northbound was closed off. It reopened at 4:40 p.m.

At 3:27 p.m., lane 3 of the southbound Don Valley Parkway near Gerrard Avenue was closed by police.

At 4 p.m., the city closed Bayview Avenue from River Street to Lawren Harris Square and at Pottery Road due to flooding. Pottery Road was reopened at 4:40 p.m. River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue was reopened at 4:50 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the city closed Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue. The area was cleared at 4:40 p.m.

At 4:20 p.m., the northbound and southbound ramps from the Don Valley Parkway to Bayview Avenue were closed by the city. At 4:40 p.m., the off ramps had reopened.

AVOID Bayview @ Pottery rd. earlier hvy. rain making its way into the Don River which is running at above normal levels #TorontoFlooding pic.twitter.com/H0x1KGADnP — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) July 20, 2017

GO Transit service affected

The Richmond Hill line saw some service adjustments Thursday afternoon to ensure the trains would stay above water, a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

The lower part of the line was closed around 2:30 p.m. between Oriole and Old Cummer stations.

The tracks reopened at 4:45 p.m. with regular service starting to union at 5 p.m.

Heavy rainfall caused some flooding on Richmond Hill line. Service adjustments being made to ensure trains stay above water pic.twitter.com/e7dJEjnRR9 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) July 20, 2017