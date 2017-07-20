Canada
July 20, 2017 4:38 pm
Updated: July 20, 2017 4:40 pm

Fire damages multi-unit building in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The back of a multi-unit building was damaged by fire in Dartmouth on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Paul DeWitt/Global News
A fire that engulfed the back of a multi-unit building on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth has been extinguished.

Halifax Fire says that a call came in at 3:33 p.m. Thursday of flames shooting through the eavestroughs.

Multiple crews responded to the fire and it was put out by about 4:15 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but in a tweet, they say at least one pet was removed from the home though its condition is not known.

Investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause.

