Fire damages multi-unit building in Dartmouth

A fire that engulfed the back of a multi-unit building on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth has been extinguished.

Halifax Fire says that a call came in at 3:33 p.m. Thursday of flames shooting through the eavestroughs.

Multiple crews responded to the fire and it was put out by about 4:15 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the fire, but in a tweet, they say at least one pet was removed from the home though its condition is not known.

Investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause.