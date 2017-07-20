Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Greater Montreal, including:

Lava

Longueuil – Varennes

Montreal island

In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Châteauguay – La Prairie.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada stated.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The agency explained severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.