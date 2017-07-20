John Oakley Show – Thursday July 20, 2017

Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Thursday afternoon commute. OJ Simpson parole hearing; hydro rates in Ontario and topics worthy of discussion. Hear it again!

OJ Simpson walks free after Nevada parole board hearing.

AM640 Legal analyst joins the show as we discuss the OJ case from the infamous Bronco chase and several iterations until today’s parole hearing.

Andrew Scheer unveils ‘regional, gender diverse’ House leadership team

Ontario Conservative MP Lisa Raitt who was named deputy leader joins AM640 John Oakley Show to talk about her appointment and others named to leadership posts as we enter into a new Conservative Party of Canada.

Thursday 443 with Sue-Ann Levy

Toronto Sun’s investigative columnist takes on step-gate

Ontario residents pay highest hydro rates in Canada

A report by the Fraser Institute, shows hydro costs in Ontario rose 71 per cent from 2008 to 2016, The average increase across Canada was only 34 per cent. Tom Adams, a consumer & environmental consultant joins the show to discuss ways of pulling hydro prices back to affordable rates.

Topics worthy of discussion

David Wills, Patrick Gossage and Kevin Gaudet sit around the table and discuss the stories of the day!