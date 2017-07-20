Man, 91, carjacked by suspect claiming to be a cop: Toronto police

Toronto police have released security camera images in hopes of catching a suspect wanted in the carjacking of a 91-year-old victim earlier this week.

Police responded to a vehicle theft call near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East about 2:30 on Tuesday.

They say the senior was gassing up at a service station when he was approached by a younger man who told him he had a flat tire and offered to help.

The suspect provided assistance and allegedly claimed he was a police officer and said the vehicle was potentially connected to a police investigation.

When the suspect asked for the keys, the victim refused.

“He grabbed the keys from this 91-year-old man, got into his car and fled, striking him,” Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said, adding that it was a “glancing blow.”



Hopkinson said the man fell as a result of being struck by the car, but was not seriously injured. He was treated and released.

The suspect, described as 40 to 45 years old, was last seen driving a grey, 2009 four-door Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate 053 WCY.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize him to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

“We take it very seriously because not only the brazen actions and the injury caused to a 91-year-old man but also because this person is purporting to be a police officer,” Hopkinson said.