July 20, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: July 20, 2017 3:20 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: smoke has returned, storms moving in

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Smoke has returned to Saskatoon with showers and thunderstorms expected in the weather forecast ahead.

Smoke has returned to Saskatoon with showers and thunderstorms expected ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Smoke from B.C. wildfires has moved back into the Saskatoon area as we cooled back to 11 degrees to start the day.

Mostly cloudy skies dominated the morning as we rose up into the mid 20s before noon.

Krista Routledge says the smoky skies made for an ocean-like look to Lake Diefenbaker.

Courtesy Krista Routledge

Upper level winds is directing B.C. wildfire smoke into the Saskatoon area on Thursday.

SkyTracker Weather

Those experiencing difficulty breathing due to smoky conditions are advised to stay indoors until smoke clears.

A special air quality statement for increased pollutants in the air remains in effect for the Lloydminster area and much of Alberta.

Smoke is expected to continue to funnel in during the afternoon with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm late in the day as we warm up to a high in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Tonight

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around overnight with a risk of thunderstorms both during the evening and into the early morning hours as temperatures cool back into the low teens.

Friday

A low pressure system pushing in on Friday will bring in a very good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, midday and afternoon and early evening as we warm into the mid 20s.

A low pressure swinging through on Friday will destabilize the atmosphere, bringing in rain and thunderstorms.

SkyTracker Weather

This moisture is much needed in what has been a pretty precipitation parched month and will help stir up the atmosphere and clear out some of the smoke.

Thunderstorm outlook for Friday, July 20, 2017 indicates 2 to 3 centimetre hail as a threat in the Saskatoon area.

Courtesy Environment and Climate Change Canada

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Saskatoon area on Friday as a system slides through.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend

A slightly cooler day is on tap behind the system on Saturday with temperatures struggling to get into the mid 20s under cloudy skies to start before skies clear later in the day.

Sunday looks sunnier and warmer as an upper ridge pushes back into the area, helping boost our afternoon high up into the upper 20s, with some smoke potentially pushing back in.

Upper ridge brings back the heat, sunshine and potentially the smoke to finish the weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Work Week Outlook

A system and associated cold front look like they’ll swing through on Monday, bringing in a good chance of thunderstorms before some sun returns into the middle of the week with highs in the upper 20s.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Carla Flaman took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Waskesiu Lake:

July 20: Carla Flaman took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Waskesiu Lake.

Carla Flaman / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

