4 charged after more than $189K in drugs, $115K in cash seized in 3 busts

Four people, two from London and two from Thorndale, are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to several drug busts earlier this week that resulted in officers seizing more than $189,000 worth of drugs, including $100,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, and $115,000 in cash, police said.

The Guns and Drugs Section executed the three busts on Monday with assistance from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, police said. Two of the busts were in London and one was in Thorndale.

The busts in London took place at a residence on Gatewood Crescent, near Huron and Barker streets, and at a business on Charterhouse Crescent in the Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street area. The search in Thorndale took place at a residence on Wyton Drive, police said.

Officers seized one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $100,000, along with 86 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $8,600, as well as seven grams of suspected crack cocaine, valued at $700.

Police also seized the following drugs:

Approximately 1792 grams of marijuana bud, valued at $17,920

Approximately eight ounces of marijuana shake, valued at $100

74 grams of MDMA, valued at $7,400

30 grams of cannabis resin, valued at $3,000

Two mature marijuana plants, valued at $2,000

45 marihuana seedlings, valued at $45,000

One kilogram of phenacetin, valued at $7200

Approximately $115,000 in Canadian cash was also seized, police said, along with four cellphones, a digital scale, and 44 shatter oil vape cigarettes.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old male and 26-year-old male, both of London, have been jointly charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

In addition, a 37-year-old male and 30-year-old female, both of Thorndale, have been jointly charged with five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unlawfully producing a schedule II substance.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).