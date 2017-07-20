Couple chances for active weather in southern Manitoba before the weekend

WINNIPEG– Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night and Friday night in southern Manitoba.

After a hot, sunny day, Thursday night could see severe thunderstorms triggered in southern Manitoba. The locations of these storms is hard to pin point. The storms will form along a trough and models have struggled to show a region that is most likely to be affected. As a result, the thunderstorm outlook in southern Manitoba paints a fairly broad picture.

If severe weather is triggered, thunderstorms are likely to be isolated but could produce wind gusts up to 90 kilometers per hour and heavy downpours with potentially 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

Friday, late afternoon and early evening, is the next chance for severe weather. This will be a more organized system and appears more likely to bring severe weather to western Manitoba and towards the Manitoba lakes. With severe thunderstorm activity, there is the risk of heavy downpours, large hail and damaging winds.

This system will likely get to Winnipeg Friday evening. It does not look like it will clear very quickly so showers are likely on Saturday.

Starting Sunday, the active weather should subside in southern Manitoba as high pressure will build up in the southern prairies.