Fire breaks out west of Penticton

Fire crews are responding to a fire west of Penticton.

The blaze is burning off Westwood Drive, in the West Bench area.

There are houses in the area.

Peter Weeber, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Penticton, said nearby residents have been evacuated from their homes for safety reasons.

Witnesses say trees can be seen candling.

The fire call came in some time after 9 Thursday morning.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.

Road blocks have been set up around the fire to allows crews access to fight it.

More details to come.