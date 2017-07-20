Smoke, haze from B.C. wildfires to linger over Edmonton area

The Greater Edmonton Area continues to feel the effects of wildfires raging in the B.C. Interior.

A special air quality statement by Environment Canada is still in effect Thursday for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

“Smoke has crossed the Rockies and settled into much of central Alberta,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada said the air quality health index could reach 8 to 10, out of a scale of 10, in parts of western and central Alberta on Thursday.

The smoke is expected to remain in those areas until at least Thursday afternoon or evening, which is when thunderstorms could dissipate some of the smoke.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Alberta Environment said Edmonton is at a 6 on the air quality health index, which is considered a moderate risk.

It is expected to go up to 8, or high risk, at some point during the day but will fall back to 6 by Thursday night. Friday is expected to have an air quality index of 4.

What to do about breathing difficulties

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada said generally, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event and may lead to a false sense of security.

Those with breathing difficulties are advised to find an indoor place that is cool and ventilated.

“Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help,” the weather agency said. “If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air conditioned.”

Individuals who are at risk are also being advised to consider avoiding strenuous activities if they experience symptoms.

-with files from Karen Bartko