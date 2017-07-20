Regina man facing child pornography charges

A Regina man is facing charges after being accused of making child pornography available on a peer-to-peer sharing network.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) said it was able to obtain child pornography from a person between March 11 and 14.

Subscriber information was obtained from SaskTel which led to a search warrant being executed at a home in the 1100 block of Blackwood Street North.

Numerous computers and digital devices were seized during the search.

Police have charged 49-year-old Salim Alasadi with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

Alasadi’s next court appearance is on Aug. 22.