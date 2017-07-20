Two Winnipeg men arrested Wednesday in separate child porn incidents

Police have arrested two Winnipeg men for a number of child porn offences after separate lengthy investigations by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

On July 11, police officers executed a search warrant at a home in north St. Boniface. Electrical devices were seized from the home and the man’s car.

Matthieu Gauthier, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with:

Possession of child pornography

Imports, distributes, sells or possesses for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

In February 2017, the ICE unit was notified of a man uploading child sexual abuse images.

The investigation that followed found that the person had exchanged child porn images over email in March 2013. He had uploaded other images in February 2016 and April 2016.

In March 2017, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Inkster-Faraday neighbourhood. A computer was seized and police said close to 2,000 images and videos of “children involved in various sex acts with other children and adults.”

Matthew Adam Macneil, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with: