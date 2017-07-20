Ontario woman, 30, charged after child left alone in hot car in Belleville: police

A 30-year-old Napanee, Ont. woman has been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after police say a child was left alone in a sweltering car that was parked in Belleville, Ont.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night and found the five-year-old left alone in a car with the windows up in the parking lot outside a store on Bell Boulevard.

Police said the child was taken to Belleville General Hospital and was later released.

Belleville police Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin said people should avoid leaving a child or pet alone in a car, even for a few minutes, while running an errand.

“You think you may be running in for just a minute but there’s a longer line up than you think or there’s some other delay in the store,” he said. “It’s just not safe.”

The suspect will appear in provincial court next month and police said the child is now in the care of relatives.

