Billionaire bunkers: A look inside the world’s largest doomsday shelters

A spacious lounge area, a swimming pool and a movie theatre — these aren’t the usual items found in a doomsday bunker. But some millionaires are going all out and creating lavish shelters, just in case the end is near.

Whether it’s a zombie apocalypse or nuclear warfare, there are a number of luxurious shelters around the world that cater to those who wish to remain safe (and pampered) during any disaster.

Steve Huffman, the co-founder and chief executive of Reddit, told The New Yorker he believes more than 50 per cent of billionaires in the Californian tech hub are preparing for the worst.

“I’ve heard this theme from a bunch of people,” Hoffman told the magazine.

“Is the country going to turn against the wealthy? Is it going to turn against technological innovation? Is it going to turn into civil disorder?”

One American bunker manufacturer, Rising S Company, has seen a 200 per cent increase in sales this year compared to 2016, according to general manager, Gary Lynch. He said the rising concern of North Korea using ballistic missiles could be a reason for this.

“The threat of war with Iran or North Korea is more realistic today than at any time in the past,” he said. “North Korea has a very irrational leader that must not be allowed to have ICBMs that will reach mainland U.S.A. or our allies. This is a major concern for those already within his reach capabilities.”

Prepping for the worst

The company Vivos builds a number of high-end shelters that can withstand a “substantial close range nuclear blast,” according to the website. One of the company’s most popular shelters, Indiana, is “like a very comfortable four-star hotel” equipped with a theatre area, exercise equipment, geothermal heating and a year’s supply of fuel.

Vivos’ Europa One was once a bunker used by the Soviet Union military during the Cold War. It’s now privately owned and has been turned into a luxury shelter with 34 private living quarters in the compound, each with a 2,500-square-foot floor area.

It’s equipped with a movie theatre, swimming pool, gym and deluxe bathrooms.

The Survival Condo Project is another wealthy complex located 15 storeys below the ground in Kansas. The fortified shelters are built to withstand catastrophic events like a viral epidemic and nuclear war, according to the website.

It has a full-floor apartment that’s around 1,800 square feet and costs around $3 million. The penthouse option is available for $4.5 million. There is a waterslide, medical centre, dog park, gym, lounge area and a shooting range.