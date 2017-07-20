Crime
July 20, 2017 11:49 am

Hells Angels and other ‘outlaw motorcycle gangs’ expected in Calgary this weekend: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

RCMP officers stop an Alberta member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang at a roadblock during the 2008 Canada Run in Langley, B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck
Calgary police are warning the public to expect an influx of “outlaw motorcycle gang members” in the city this weekend, including the Hells Angels, as they attend a local event.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said they will be partnering with the RCMP to monitor the motorcycle clubs and make sure they abide by the law.

“We do not anticipate an increased risk to public safety, however, there is always a potential for violence associated with organized crime and motorcycle gangs,” police said in a news release.

Motorcycle clubs host several events across Canada every year and police say the gatherings have historically been held without incident.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity in Calgary this weekend potentially related to motorcycle gangs is asked to call Calgary police or contact Crime Stoppers.

