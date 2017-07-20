Hells Angels and other ‘outlaw motorcycle gangs’ expected in Calgary this weekend: police
Calgary police are warning the public to expect an influx of “outlaw motorcycle gang members” in the city this weekend, including the Hells Angels, as they attend a local event.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said they will be partnering with the RCMP to monitor the motorcycle clubs and make sure they abide by the law.
READ MORE: 2 arrested after raid on Hells Angels support clubs in Fort McMurray
“We do not anticipate an increased risk to public safety, however, there is always a potential for violence associated with organized crime and motorcycle gangs,” police said in a news release.
Motorcycle clubs host several events across Canada every year and police say the gatherings have historically been held without incident.
READ MORE: Edmonton Hells Angels investigation leads to 10 arrests, recovery of $1M in stolen property
Anyone who spots suspicious activity in Calgary this weekend potentially related to motorcycle gangs is asked to call Calgary police or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.