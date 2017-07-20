PHOTOS: Eagle swoops down and grabs hen, neighbour’s cows try to help

Deroche resident Emilie Henderson managed to snap some photos of a rather unusual sight on Tuesday.

An eagle had swooped down and grabbed one of the hens from her property, located east of Mission.

Henderson says as she watched this, the neighbour’s cows seemed to rush in to try to help, cornering the eagle and then chasing it away.

Henderson says the eagle was able to make off with the hen.

She says neighbours have remarked they have seen more eagles recently in the area, possibly due to the wildfires pushing them down from the interior.

And while Henderson says she has seen lots of hawks and coyotes, this is her first encounter with an eagle on her property.

Photos courtesy of Emilie Henderson: