‘SNL’ writer replies to Trump’s tweets as if they were text messages

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the art of tweeting into some new directions, but a Saturday Night Live writer is putting a surreal spin on Trump’s tweets simply by replying to them as if they were text messages.

The so-simple-it’s-brilliant idea came to SNL scribe Josh Patten, who recently unveiled his “incredibly stupid project” in which his matter-of-fact responses to the president’s tweets make it appear as if the two are texting each other, with results that are often as outrageous as they are hilarious.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ Story continues below — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

Patten, who has been a writer on the show since 2012, has been replying to Trump’s tweets for the past few days. For example, following Wednesday’s Trump tweet insisting the Republican senators “MUST keep their promise” to repeal Obamacare, Patten responded with his plans for the day.

cool think I'm just gonna make some pasta — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 19, 2017

Patten has also demonstrated that he’s the kind of guy who’s happy to offer up binge-watching recommendations to the president after his infamous tweet that he has “very little time for watching T.V.”

that sucks but if you do find some time check out stranger things — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 12, 2017

Responding to Trump’s tweet about joining “the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance,” Patten suggests Trump pay a visit to the Louvre “if you have time.”

looks like fun you should go to the louvre if you have time — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 13, 2017

Patten also responded to Trump’s tweet defending son Donald Trump Jr. meeting with agents of the Russian government in hopes of garnering some damaging info about Hillary Clinton, asking if there was “any good info?”

Oh for sure. Any good info? — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 17, 2017

Replying to Trump as one would text a friend resulted in an array of crazy exchanges such as these:

sorry just seeing this — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 17, 2017

haha sounds like a riddle — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 18, 2017

Oh cool, I used to live in DC — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 17, 2017

ugh that sucks — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

ok do you need me to RSPV or what — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 15, 2017

Neat! You should try an Arnold Palmer (half-iced tea, half-lemonade!) 😜 — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 14, 2017

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global; the 43rd season will kick off in the fall, but until then you can always watch full episodes and individual sketches online.