‘SNL’ writer replies to Trump’s tweets as if they were text messages
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken the art of tweeting into some new directions, but a Saturday Night Live writer is putting a surreal spin on Trump’s tweets simply by replying to them as if they were text messages.
The so-simple-it’s-brilliant idea came to SNL scribe Josh Patten, who recently unveiled his “incredibly stupid project” in which his matter-of-fact responses to the president’s tweets make it appear as if the two are texting each other, with results that are often as outrageous as they are hilarious.
Patten, who has been a writer on the show since 2012, has been replying to Trump’s tweets for the past few days. For example, following Wednesday’s Trump tweet insisting the Republican senators “MUST keep their promise” to repeal Obamacare, Patten responded with his plans for the day.
Patten has also demonstrated that he’s the kind of guy who’s happy to offer up binge-watching recommendations to the president after his infamous tweet that he has “very little time for watching T.V.”
Responding to Trump’s tweet about joining “the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance,” Patten suggests Trump pay a visit to the Louvre “if you have time.”
Patten also responded to Trump’s tweet defending son Donald Trump Jr. meeting with agents of the Russian government in hopes of garnering some damaging info about Hillary Clinton, asking if there was “any good info?”
Replying to Trump as one would text a friend resulted in an array of crazy exchanges such as these:
