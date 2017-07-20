World
July 20, 2017 10:28 am
Updated: July 20, 2017 10:31 am

Men can ditch tie and suit when coming to work, French parliament says

By Staff The Associated Press

Men working at the French parliament no longer have to wear a suit and tie.

Getty Images
A A

Good news for French lawmakers seeking relief from the summer heat: parliamentary authorities say they can leave their suit and tie at home.

The bureau overseeing rules at France’s National Assembly has decided “men cannot be obliged to wear a jacket and tie” in the chamber, according to minutes of the meeting.

WATCH: British man sent home for wearing shorts to office in heat wave returns in a bright, pink dress

Women’s attire wasn’t addressed. The bureau may still set limits on attire such as religious clothing or military uniforms, Europe-1 radio reported.

Members of the far-left Defiant France party protested a 2008 directive requiring jackets and ties as the new Assembly, the lower house of parliament, convened last month.

READ MORE: Women working in restaurants should not be required to wear high heels: BC Green Party

The tie-free French guidance comes as the U.S. House of Representatives is discussing modernizing a dress code that bars sleeveless dresses and tops and requires men to wear jackets and ties.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
France suit and tie
French parliament clothes
French parliament heat
French parliament summer work clothes
work attire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News