Men can ditch tie and suit when coming to work, French parliament says

Good news for French lawmakers seeking relief from the summer heat: parliamentary authorities say they can leave their suit and tie at home.

The bureau overseeing rules at France’s National Assembly has decided “men cannot be obliged to wear a jacket and tie” in the chamber, according to minutes of the meeting.

Women’s attire wasn’t addressed. The bureau may still set limits on attire such as religious clothing or military uniforms, Europe-1 radio reported.

Members of the far-left Defiant France party protested a 2008 directive requiring jackets and ties as the new Assembly, the lower house of parliament, convened last month.

The tie-free French guidance comes as the U.S. House of Representatives is discussing modernizing a dress code that bars sleeveless dresses and tops and requires men to wear jackets and ties.