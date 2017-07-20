London Police charge 88-year-old man, 60-year-old man in downtown pot bust

London Police have charged an 88-year-old man and a 60-year-old man after they were caught with pot in the downtown core.

Police say 88-year-old Roy Rosso and 60-year-old Michael Gionette were charged jointly by members of the community foot patrol unit who were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in downtown London.

The pair face two charges including traffic in a schedule II substance, contrary to section 5(1); and possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2).

Police seized 16.2 grams of suspected marijuana valued at $160 and $605 in Canadian currency.

