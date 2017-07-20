Crime
July 20, 2017 10:15 am

London Police charge 88-year-old man, 60-year-old man in downtown pot bust

By AM980 Staff AM980
A A

London Police have charged an 88-year-old man and a 60-year-old man after they were caught with pot in the downtown core.

Police say 88-year-old Roy Rosso and 60-year-old Michael Gionette were charged jointly by members of the community foot patrol unit who were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in downtown London.

The pair face two charges including traffic in a schedule II substance, contrary to section 5(1); and possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2).

Police seized 16.2 grams of suspected marijuana valued at $160 and $605 in Canadian currency.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Downtown London
Drug Bust
London Police
Marijuana
pot
Pot Bust

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News