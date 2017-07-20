Gender-reveal celebration ends in epic fail for North Carolina parents-to-be

A couple’s excitement to find out whether they were expecting a boy or a girl was quickly replaced by shock, embarrassment, pain and laughter when their baseball-themed gender-reveal resulted in an epic fail captured on camera.

Justin and Laura Garner invited friends and family to their Denver, N.C. home to help celebrate their first child Cannon’s third birthday, and at the same time take part in a gender reveal for the second child they are expecting.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia couple uses explosive reveal to announce baby’s gender

The couple found a creative reveal method they discovered on Pinterest, which required a friend to fill a baseball with either blue or pink powder and seal it in a way that the ball would explode if hit with a baseball bat.

Unfortunately, that’s when the idea began to turn foul, as the couple couldn’t decide on who would pitch and who would hit.

“I ended up pitching it and said, ‘Just hit it real soft,'” Laura told WCNC. “He decided he needed to home-run-slugger the thing!”

READ MORE: Mother of 6 boys has epic reaction to next baby’s gender reveal

Justin hit a line drive right back at Laura, striking her in the face.

“That didn’t go well,” someone can be heard saying in the video. “That’s a YouTube fail,” another guest jested.

What’s worse, the ball never exploded forcing the couple to bravely attempt a second at bat to reveal their baby’s gender.

“We didn’t even get the video of the actual reveal because my sister was laughing so hard,” Laura said.

The second hit revealed Cannon would be getting a little brother.

The family is expecting their second child in December.