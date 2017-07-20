Canada
July 20, 2017 10:07 am

Man found dead in Calgary clothing donation bin ‘not suspicious’: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

A clothing donation bin located at North Hill Centre in the 1600 block of 14 Avenue N.W.

Global News / Tom Reynolds
Calgary police say the death of a man whose body was found in a northwest clothing donation bin is “not suspicious.”

Officers were called to North Hill Centre at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday after a passerby spotted the body in the bin.

Police said it appears to be an accident, and believe the victim was attempting to get clothing from the bin at the time.

The victim’s name, age and cause of death will be determined after an investigation by the medical examiner.

