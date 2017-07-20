Taste of Edmonton ready to deliver taste of city’s best food

The Edmonton festival that is a food lover’s delight is back for its 33rd year. The Taste of Edmonton kicks off at Churchill Square Thursday.

The festival provides a sample of what the city’s restaurants have to offer.

The festival runs until July 29 and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with free entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

“We’re really excited to introduce the Taste Piazza, an all-ages licensed area where the whole family can watch the evening’s entertainment,” Events Edmonton general manager Paul Lucas said.

The entertainment includes Bif Naked, I Mother Earth and Hawksley Workman.

The Taste of New runs July 24 to 29 from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m. It features new dishes created by chefs from across the country and a new theme every evening.

The Canadian Food Championships will be held Friday to Sunday. The winner will represent Canada at the World Food Championships.

The event is also continuing with its free Taste 4 Kids programming, which encourages kids to be active, eat healthy and learn about the importance of balanced nutrition.

The festival will be relocating next year due to construction at Churchill Square for LRT expansion.

Edmonton city staff have recommended providing the festival up to $172,500 for incremental operating expenses, additional staff and marketing and communications to deal with the change.

Taste of Edmonton should be returning to Churchill Square in 2019.