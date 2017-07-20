‘Hawaii Five-0’ adds three series regulars after two stars depart

Meaghan Rath, Ian Anthony Dale, and Beulah Koale will become series regulars in the upcoming eighth season of Hawaii Five-0 following the departure of original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park.

The casting change comes after Kim and Park exited the hit CBS series over alleged salary disputes. The actors were apparently asking for equal pay with their co-stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. In a statement released by CBS, the network said they offered the pair “large and significant salary raises,” but still, an agreement was unable to be reached.

Dale, who has been a recurring character in the procedural since the second season, will return in a series regular role as Adam Noshimuri, who becomes a trusted confidant and resource for the team and now be recruited by McGarrett to work for Five-0. Dale, who will also star in CBS’s summer series Salvation, is married to Park’s character Kono on the show.

Rath, who is best known for her role in Being Human and appearances in Fox’s New Girl, will play Tani Rey, discarded from the police academy and working as a lifeguard when McGarrett recruits her.

Koale, who will be seen in the upcoming movie Thank You For Your Service opposite Miles Teller, will portray Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who comes to McGarrett, a fellow SEAL, looking for work.

The three new regulars will join stars O’Loughlin and Caan, alongside Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Jorge Garcia, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero, who will all be back for season 8, which premieres on Friday, September 29. The premiere will update viewers on what happened to Kim and Park’s characters, Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua.