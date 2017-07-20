Pride London begins today

London’s most colourful summer festival gets underway today.

More than a week of activities celebrating diversity are on tap for Pride London this year — including art shows, movie screenings, drag queen performances, a charity dinner, and a Pride run.

During the final three days, Victoria Park will host Pride in the Park featuring dance performances at the bandshell, food and craft vendors, and a kids’ zone.

It’s all capped off on Sunday, July 30 with the annual pride parade through the downtown core — the route begins in the Western Fair District parking lot, travels north on Ontario Street, west on Queens Avenue and north on Wellington Street to Victoria Park.

Organizers have arranged for free bus rides to help residents of rural communities across southwestern Ontario attend various events throughout the festival.

More information can be found at pridelondon.ca.