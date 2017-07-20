COMMENTARY: ‘Absurd’ to suggest Ticats spied on the Roughriders

What’s that old adage? Oh yeah, “if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying.”

Balderdash, says Tiger-Cats head coach Kent Austin. Actually, Austin used the word “absurd” Wednesday when responding to Saskatchewan head coach Chris Jones’ allegations that Hamilton had a spy at a Roughriders practice.

Jones claims “somebody had to be here watching practice” in advance of their matchup on July 8, which by the way, the Riders won — giving more credence to Austin’s response to Jones’ allegation.

And it’s interesting to note that the Riders have opted to close one practice per week, which is allowed under CFL rules, for the remainder of the season.



HC Chris Jones discussed the decision to close one practice per week moving forward following today's workout.

What’s even more interesting is the move comes after the Calgary Stampeders decided to close a practice and hinted at Roughriders spies heading into their game against Saskatchewan this Saturday night.

Listen, there have been spies at CFL practices for years, and while it is under-handed, teams can close a practice and work on highly secretive plays.

Even though there are just a handful of fans at Ticats practices — a ton of people watch the Riders practice — I’d like the CFL to continue to have open practices. I think it’s important for the league to remain open and accessible to its fans.

Heck, NFL practices are all closed to the public, yet that league still had a “Spygate” scandal to deal with.