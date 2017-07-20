Bob Layton Editorial: Sky high safety

One thing I wish they had at airports is a movie theatre — or even some type of entertainment — to help while away the time waiting for a delayed flight. And now, you’re going to have to be at the airport even sooner for additional security.

In conjunction with American security upgrades, there will be additional screening of your tablets and laptops. Any electronic device bigger than your smartphone will need to be out in plain sight and out of its case.

You never hear of them catching a terrorist going through security. This is so they won’t try to go through. We should all be thankful for the increased checks.

It was a few years ago I told you about the European Union agreeing to be part of a group exchanging information on airline passengers. They would be divulging your name, what seat you chose, who you would be travelling with, how you paid for the ticket and what you ordered to eat.

Let’s see: I had an aisle seat, tomato juice and we brought our own snacks.

I wonder what red flags went up there?

You may be handing over your smartphone with a straight face, but I’ll bet the terrorists are grinning. Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.