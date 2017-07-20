London police seek missing 71-year-old man

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Police say Vasilios Konidas was last seen at University Hospital at around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Konidas goes by the name Bill.

He’s described as a Caucasian male, 5’7″, 190 lbs, with a medium build and short white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt with white pin stripes, grey khaki shorts, olive green socks and black dress shoes.

Konidas was driving a light grey 1987 Mercedes 90D, with license plate CAJB 240.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670.