U.K. actor Paul Nicholls rescued after 3 days being stuck below waterfall with broken leg

A British actor was rescued after spending three days lying below a waterfall in Thailand with a broken leg.

Paul Nicholls, best known for starring in Eastenders was on a solo hike on the holiday island of Koh Samui when he fell into a rockpool and broke his leg.

Nicholls’ absence was noticed when a villager found his unattended motorcycle and notified the police, who started a search operation. The waterfall is not regularly frequented by locals or tourists alike.

The 38-year-old was rescued three days after the incident, and was discovered semi-conscious with hypothermia unable to move.

“I am lucky to be alive,” Nicholls told U.K. newspaper the Sun. “I had a phone with me but I fell from such a height into the water it was unretrievable.”

Nicholls is currently being treated at a local hospital in Thailand but is expected to be flown to the mainland for further treatment, according to the Sun.

An American tourist died after falling from the same waterfall in June, according to a local report.