July 19, 2017 10:07 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 10:17 pm

PHOTOS: Hail the ‘size of medium tomatoes’ causes damage in B.C. town

By Online News Producer  Global News

The town of Pouce Coupe, BC was hit by a hailstorm on Saturday.

the_leggy_dreamer/Instagram
A strong cold front that hit B.C’s Cariboo and Central Interior regions over the weekend also hammered the Peace region with severe thunderstorms.

The small town of Pouce Coupe, B.C. was hit Saturday with hail “the size of medium tomatoes,” Colleen Mackie, who has family in the area, told Global News.

Large hail stones appeared to have damaged vehicles and properties with photos showing car hoods and roofs peppered with small dents.

Hail damaged vehicles in Pouce Coupe, B.C.

Phillip Dalsin

Hail damaged vehicles in Pouce Coupe, B.C.

Phillip Dalsin

Videos posted to social media show the area being pelted with large pellets of hail.

Strong winds and thunderstorms were also reported in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

Locals estimate the storm caused millions of dollars in damage, Mackie said.

“Homes, vehicles, outdoor furniture and anything outdoors was damaged or destroyed.”

Global News