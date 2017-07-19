Man wanted after allegedly sexually grabbing children at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who is accused of grabbing little children at a subway station in the city’s west end.

Police were treating the investigation as a sexual assault case after receiving reports at Ossington Station, near Bloor Street West around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s believed the man had left the station and was last seen heading for the parking lot.

Police could not confirm where the children were touched as they were only relaying information that was reported to police.

“In this instance, because it’s happening to random people in a very, very public area and it involves children, we felt it prudent to release it to the public as a public safety issue,” Const. David Hopkinson told AM640.

SEXUAL ASSAULT:

Ossington Subway

-Police o/s

-Suspect is 5'5, 40, brown skin, grey t-shirt, blue jeans

-Black sunglasses, unshaven

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 20, 2017

Hopkinson said the charges the man could face depend on a number of factors, including the children’s age, if they were lured, etc.

Officers on scene described the man as 5’5″, about 40-years-old, and unshaven. He was wearing black sunglasses, a grey T-shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.