VPD crash
July 19, 2017 8:22 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 8:51 pm

Vancouver police officers injured in crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

A VPD cruiser was involved in a collision in East Vancouver on Wednesday.

Ryan Stelting
Two Vancouver police officers have been injured while rushing to a crime scene late Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say a marked police cruiser had its lights and sirens activated when it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Knight Street and East 41st Avenue. Police said a third vehicle was also struck.

Two officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

