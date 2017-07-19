Vancouver police officers injured in crash
Two Vancouver police officers have been injured while rushing to a crime scene late Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses say a marked police cruiser had its lights and sirens activated when it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Knight Street and East 41st Avenue. Police said a third vehicle was also struck.
Two officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
