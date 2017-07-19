Hearing held on Lucasville, N.S. farm residents deem too smelly

Nova Scotia’s Farm Practices Board held a hearing on Wednesday, promising to provide a decision within 60 days on any potential changes to a Lucasville farm that residents say is negatively impacting their lives.

“We’ve had to close our windows because of the smell coming into the house. My wife no longer hangs clothes out on the line because she doesn’t want the clothes smelling like manure,” Randy Wells, a neighbour of the farm, said.

WATCH BELOW: Skunky smell of marijuana causing stinky nuisance for neighbors

He said the smell can last for days, and he’s stopped holding family barbecues in his backyard.

“It was like somebody had opened my sewer for cleaning,” said Iris Drummond, chair of the Lucasville Community Association, referencing one time when the smell was particularly egregious.

People also brought up dust, noise, and rodent issues related to the farm at the hearing, which was held in Fall River and attended by about 30 people.

The farm in question is Memento Farm, which is also known as Goldring Stables.

Cathy Goldring, who is listed as a founder of the farm on its website, spoke at the hearing but declined an interview.

She told the four-member board that she didn’t intend for the farm to impact residents.

Goldring also said that she’s following the relevant guidelines and that the documentation she provided will “speak for itself.”

READ MORE: Newfoundland town hopes to rid itself of dead whale, fast: ‘Yuck b’y’

A board member told the crowd that the decision won’t be released to news outlets. Once released to the parties, they will have 30 days to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

“I’ve had people tell us, ‘Why don’t you just sell your place, and move?’ Well, we were there before the horse barn was there,” said Wells.