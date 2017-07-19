Dry conditions in southern Alberta keeping fire crews busy

Fire crews across southern Alberta are in a non-stop battle against grass fires.

A fire near Taber was started due to an electrical issue. Local spray planes assisted fire crews by dropping water on the flames.

Aerial assistance was also needed for a fire in the Kennedy Nature Area earlier this week after lightning struck.

A fire near Claresholm nearly claimed a home after a suspected chain hanging from a vehicle created several hot spots.

Fire officials throughout southern Alberta have been responding to calls on a daily basis.

“A little spark can set on a pretty large fire,” said Taber M.D Deputy Chief Joe Bruyere. “This is our third fire in four days for a grass fire or bale-type fire. It’s very dry and it moves very quickly.”

His crew assisted the Grassy Lake Fire Department in snuffing out a hay stack that combusted naturally Wednesday.

Farm-related calls are up with haying season in full swing.

“In the fields, you almost need a spotter,” Bruyere said. “Right now it is so dry, a little rock will set off a pretty large fire so take the extra precaution.”

The Town of Coaldale posted a message to social media asking residence to not throw cigarette butts out vehicle windows after they responded to two ditch fires in as many days.

“Please don’t, out of an automobile, just don’t do it,” said Fire Marshall Heath Wright with Lethbridge Fire and EMS.

Nearly every municipality or county south of Calgary has a fire advisory or restrictions. The City of Lethbridge currently has a ban in place for the river valley.

“They can use a BBQ, they can use fire pits in the back yard, as long as there is not a city-wide fire ban. That is the only time they can’t use the fire pits in the back yard,” Wright added.

The province has issued a partial fire ban for the forest protection area north of Waterton Lakes National Park.

No fires are permitted during the fire ban, including campfires in campgrounds.

With no rain in the coming forecast, even more bans are expected.