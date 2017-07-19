Another serious crash closes a section of Highway 6 South in Ancaster

There’s been another serious crash on Highway 6 South in Ancaster.

Ontario Provincial Police say three vehicles were involved in Wednesday afternoon’s collision, which closed all lanes between Book Road and Butter Road for several hours.

The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m., and OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says some of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Schmidt adds that the accident happened after one vehicle tried to pass another, and slammed head on into a vehicle that was travelling in the other direction.

READ MORE: 5-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Mount Hope sends 4 to hospital