Saskatoon travellers advised to arrive early for U.S. flights

Saskatoon residents bound for the United States are being told to show up at the airport earlier than usual in light of new security measures enacted Wednesday.

In response to “evolving threats,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security introduced “heightened screening of personal electronic devices,” as well as increased “security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas” at airports with non-stop flights to America.

“Consider your time and manage it,” Stephen Maybury, Skyxe Saskatoon Airport president and CEO, said in an interview on Wednesday.

“The tablets and laptops need to be accessible as you’re going through pre-board screening and need to be able to be powered on.”

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about new security measures for U.S.-bound flights

Air Canada and WestJet are advising passengers to show up at least two hours before their direct flights to the U.S. Delta, which runs year-round non-stop service from Saskatoon to Minneapolis, Minn., advises passengers “to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to your scheduled departure time.”

“Proceed to your departure gate promptly to allow extra time to clear security,” a statement from Delta reads.

U.S. officials also plan to “[expand] canine screening, and establishing additional preclearance locations” at certain airports. However, Maybury said he expected the Saskatoon departure experience to remain the same for passengers.

WATCH: Enhanced security screening begins for all flights headed to the U.S.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hannah Hoffrogge arrived earlier than usual for her flight to Minneapolis, due to the new protocols. She said the new measures may be inconvenient, but are acceptable.

“My life is pretty important to me I’d say, so if it’s a safer option, then yeah,” Hoffrogge said before making her way to security.